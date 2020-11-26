Menu
Dennis Tippmann
1946 - 2020
BORN
April 22, 1946
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Dennis Tippmann's passing at the age of 74 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Divine Mercy Funeral Home in Fort Wayne, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dennis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Divine Mercy Funeral Home website.

Published by Divine Mercy Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46805
Christian youth development, a non profit org in southern ohio would like to say how grateful they are for your development of Tippmann. You are a hero to us.
Ret Lt Col Don and mrs Stroud
Acquaintance
November 25, 2020
a loved one
November 25, 2020
James Lund
November 25, 2020
I had the honor of knowing Dennis (Denny) through my work with Chauncey Toombs and Cooper T products. Dennis was an honorable and giving man and he will be sorely missed. God Bless.
Kevin Kumpf
Acquaintance
November 25, 2020
Denny was God loving and with a big heart. He's been a great friend since 2007. He's been a parent to many and so generous. Read Matthew 25: 31-46. He's with Lord.
Offering Holy Masses for eternal good of his soul and for the recovery of Mary. As a family may the Lord be your comforter in this trying moment. May the Lord grant unto Denny eternal rest and may perpetual light shine upon him. Rest in peace Denny.
Fr Ben Kakwezi
Friend
November 25, 2020
Jack Brown
November 25, 2020
God Bless and Thank You for your brilliance in pioneering and manufacturing great pneumatic paintball markers.
~ Mission Masters Scenario Paintball Productions
Dean Allen
November 25, 2020
I met Danny in 1995 when my Paintball Team was looking for help with converting our SMG 60's to semi autos for tournament competition. Dennys personally handled the process and set us up with the best guns and customer service I have ever experienced. He went beyond anything we could have expected in helping us and I have never seen his match in concern for his customers. Gods speed Denny.
Kenneth Curtis
Acquaintance
November 25, 2020