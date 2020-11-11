Dennis Wallace's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici in Ludowici, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dennis in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici website.
Published by Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici on Nov. 11, 2020.
