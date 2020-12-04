Menu
Dennis Wortman
1946 - 2020
BORN
April 5, 1946
DIED
November 30, 2020
Dennis Wortman's passing at the age of 74 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Smith Family Funeral Home in Elsie, MI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Smith Family Funeral Home website.

Published by Smith Family Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Elsie
221 E. Main Street, Elsie, Michigan 48831
Dec
9
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Elsie
221 E. Main Street, Elsie, Michigan 48831
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Family Funeral Home
