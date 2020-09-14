On Saturday September 5, 2020 our beloved father returned to his heavenly home with his loving wife Patricia of 64 years at his bedside.



Denny (aka DG) was born on April 30, 1933 in Ogden, Utah, son of Denzle Hussey Williams and Ruth Stanford Goddard. He was a cheerleader in high school and graduated from Ogden High. There he met the love of his life Patricia Hendrickson. After high school Denny proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He married Patricia in the Salt Lake Temple on May 1, 1953 and they started their life together at the University of Washington. There, Denny earned his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. They made their home in Kaysville, Utah where they raised five beautiful daughters and two handsome sons (his words). He loved a good practical joke and had an amazing sense of humor. He lived for April fool's day and tricked his kids many times. Nothing ever got Dad down! He had an incredible zest for life, contagious laugh, and truly lifted all who were around him. The manner in which he lived his life demonstrated great love for the gospel and his Savior Jesus Christ.



Denny loved sports and played racquetball, handball, tennis, and absolutely loved golfing. He had so many friends that enjoyed his company especially on the golf course. He made everyone feel important and loved.



Denny served in various positions within the church. He loved teaching and working with the Young Men. His positive attitude and unconditional love influenced many. He served as Bishop twice. His motto was "always pay your tithing" and "never say no to a call from the Lord." He served a mission with Patricia to El Salvador, where they brought music and joy to the people. They loved to sing together and sang at countless weddings and church programs.



He is survived by his wife Patricia, his seven children Terol Stauffer (Rob), Bonnie Johnson (Steve), David Williams (Joann), Jana Grow (Roger), Julie Jensen (Stewart), Michael Williams (Kathy), Jenny Cottle (Brady), 30 grandchildren, and 55 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Denny the tailor and Ruth, sisters Ruth Navine Roberts and Rama Smedley, brother-in-laws Alan Smedley and Jack Shaum, and sister-in-law Mary Williams.



The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Fairfield Village for their loving devoted care and to the wonderful hospice nurses from Symbii for their compassionate service to our dear father. Our hearts will be forever grateful to Autum with Hospice for her loving care and service to mom and dad.



Graveside services for the family will be held at the Kaysville City Cemetery on Saturday September 19, 2020. Friends may visit with family Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.



Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.

