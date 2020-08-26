Deone Clara Ehlers Rhorer, 54, passed away on August 22, 2020, in Eden, Utah.
She was born February 25, 1966, in Hemet, California to Jerry Ehlers and Joanna Wixson. She was the second child in a very large family. Deone grew up in Castle Valley, Utah, attended Grand County High School and graduated in 1984.
She welcomed four incredible boys into her life during her first marriage, and in 2014 married her cowboy, Jody Rhorer.
Deone was a real estate professional for more than 30 years and was the proud owner of Lady Bug Realty in Ogden, Utah. She was very skilled and knowledgeable in renovating properties of all kinds. When she and Jody married, they became a "house flipping duo."
In addition to her professional life, Deone was gifted in many artistic pursuits. She inherited from her father the natural gift of painting on canvas and in recent years expanded her skills with pencil sketches. Her artistic pursuits did not stop there - she was the author of books and the writer of music and lyrics.
To Deone, family was of the utmost importance and she made it a point to attend every family function, both her immediate family and her widely extended family. Her most recent role as a grandma was one that she excelled at and cherished greatly.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jerry Ehlers.
She is survived by her husband, Jody; mother Joanna (Lee) Stoddard; sons Jeffrey (Andrea) Smith, Logan (Carissa) Smith, Trevor (Hannah) Smith, Tanner Smith; stepdaughters Monique (R.J.) Sites, Veronica Rhorer, and Skyla Rhorer; thirteen sisters, four brothers; and eight grandchildren.
Because of COVID-19, it is requested that the viewing and services be for family members only.
A Family viewing will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, 6:00-8:00 pm at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT.
Private family Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 2:00 pm with a family viewing before the service beginning at 12:45 PM.
Entombment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, Crystal Gardens Mausoleum.
In Lieu of flowers, the suggests donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Salt Lake City
1275 E. Fairfax Rd. Salt Lake City, UT 84103 https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/salt-lake-city
Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.