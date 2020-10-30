Der'Rell Slagowski, 83, of Ogden, Utah, peacefully passed away in her sleep on October 26, 2020. Der'Rell was born July 13, 1937 in Ogden, Utah to Arch and Silvia Storey and was one of five children. She had three brothers – Joe, Richard, George (Pete) and one sister – Joyce.



Der'Rell was married to Milton Richard Slagowski on September 17, 1952. They had five children together: Milton Jr., Eldred, Silvia, Pamela, and Kenneth. They were later divorced, but Der'Rell never remarried; she said Milton was the love of her life and she would never be able to love another the way she loved him.



Der'Rell had many grandchildren she held dear in her heart. She worked as a cook most of her life and took pride in running her kitchen. She loved to crochet, do ceramics, attend theater performances and most of all – sewing, earning her nickname Grandma Zoe! Her favorite things in life were Farr's Cherry Chocolate Chip Ice cream, Peeps, and motorcycle rides (in her younger years), but most of all, she loved her dog Becca.



Der'Rell is survived by her brother, Joe, her children's father, Milton Richard Slagowski, her children: Milton Richard Slagowski Jr.(Anne), Silvia Ann Tanner (William), Pamela Dee Brookshire, Kenneth Clay Slagowski (Melanie), her niece Judy, her grandchildren: Santina Linke, Nathan Brookshire, Richard Garrison, Sabrina Slagowski-Tipton, Jennifer Fullmer, Michelle Muniz, Samantha Slagowski, Gerald Tanner, Vanessa Tanner, Sara Zobell, Joshua Slagowski, her great-grandchildren: Tye, Justis, Kylee, Cassidy, Jaden, Rillian, Alyssa, Kia, Jaxson, Zion, Shaun, Mathew, Cody, Samantha, William, Christopher, Ethan; her great-great-grandchildren: Page, Colter, and Charlie.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Arch and Silvia Storey, her brothers: Richard and Pete, her sister Joyce, and her son, Eldred.



Services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1:00pm at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Prior to the services, a viewing will be held at 11:40 am-12:40 pm to be followed by a graveside procession to the Ogden City Cemetery, where we will lay our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and friend to rest.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an account set up in her name with Golden West Credit Union located at 805 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah.

