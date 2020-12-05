Menu
Derald Ferrari
1950 - 2020
BORN
July 23, 1950
DIED
December 3, 2020
Derald Ferrari's passing at the age of 70 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Farmington Funeral Home in Farmington, NM .

Published by Farmington Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
FARMINGTON FUNERAL HOME
2111 W. Apache Street, Farmington, New Mexico 87401
Funeral services provided by:
Farmington Funeral Home
