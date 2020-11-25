Derald Siferd's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hartley-Hanneman Funeral Home - McComb in McComb, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Derald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hartley-Hanneman Funeral Home - McComb website.
Published by Hartley-Hanneman Funeral Home - McComb on Nov. 25, 2020.
