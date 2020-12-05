Menu
Derek Marlowe
1991 - 2020
BORN
June 12, 1991
DIED
November 26, 2020
Derek Marlowe's passing at the age of 29 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wright Funerals-Cremations in High Point, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wright Funerals-Cremations website.

Published by Wright Funerals-Cremations on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Wright Funerals-Cremations
1720 Westchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina 27262
Dec
5
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Wright Chapel
1720 Westchester Dr., High Point, North Carolina 27262
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funerals-Cremations
