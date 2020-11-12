Menu
Derel Kelly
1936 - 2020
BORN
May 6, 1936
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Derel Kelly's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan in Dothan, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan website.

Published by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL 36305
Nov
13
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL 36305
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
