Derrick Lee
1959 - 2020
BORN
August 11, 1959
DIED
November 11, 2020
Derrick Lee's passing at the age of 61 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stockton Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Stockton, CA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Stockton Funeral Home & Cremation Service
640 N California Street, Stockton, California 95202
Nov
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Greater Maranatha Church of God in Christ
2209 Pock Lane, Stockton, California 95206
Nov
24
Graveside service
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Park View Cemetery & Funeral Home
3661 French Camp Rd, Manteca, California 95336
Funeral services provided by:
Stockton Funeral Home & Cremation Service
