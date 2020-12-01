Menu
Destin Spence
1997 - 2020
BORN
February 4, 1997
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
St. James Catholic Church
Destin Spence's passing at the age of 23 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riemann Family Funeral Home in Gulfport, MS .

Published by Riemann Family Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Funeral service
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
366 Cowan Road, Gulfport, Mississippi 39507
Nov
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
366 Cowan Road, Gulfport, Mississippi 39507
Funeral services provided by:
Riemann Family Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
December 1, 2020