Devan Shack
1992 - 2020
BORN
September 20, 1992
DIED
November 24, 2020
Devan Shack's passing at the age of 28 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by C L Page Mortuary Inc in Jacksonville, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Devan in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the C L Page Mortuary Inc website.

Published by C L Page Mortuary Inc on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scottish Rites Masonic Cathedral
29 W 6th St, Jacksonville, Florida 32206
Funeral services provided by:
C L Page Mortuary Inc
