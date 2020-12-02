Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Devon Gregory
2002 - 2020
BORN
May 8, 2002
DIED
November 17, 2020
Devon Gregory's passing at the age of 18 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc. in Jacksonville, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Devon in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's
6665 New Kings Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32219
Dec
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Serenity Chapel
6665 New Kings Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32219
Funeral services provided by:
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.