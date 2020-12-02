Menu
Devonte Gardner
1995 - 2020
BORN
December 28, 1995
DIED
November 12, 2020
Devonte Gardner's passing at the age of 24 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc. in Melrose, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc. website.

Published by Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary
310 STATE ROAD 26, MELROSE, Florida 32666
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Grasslawn Cemetery
2837 NW 13th Street, Gainesville, Florida 32609
Funeral services provided by:
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
