Dewey Bates
1953 - 2020
BORN
February 27, 1953
DIED
November 23, 2020
Dewey Bates's passing at the age of 67 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lacy Funeral Home in Stephenville, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dewey in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lacy Funeral Home website.

Published by Lacy Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Lacy Funeral Home
1380 N Harbin Dr. /P.O. Box 863, Stephenville, Texas 76401
