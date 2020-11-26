Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dewey Reid
1974 - 2020
BORN
January 2, 1974
DIED
November 21, 2020
Dewey Reid's passing at the age of 46 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home in Greenville, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dewey in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thomas McAfee Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Northwest
6710 White Horse Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29611
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.