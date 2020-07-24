On Thursday July 16th 2020, Diana Kathleen (Ricketts) Bolinger at the age of 58 passed away at home in Ogden, Utah.



Diana was born November 16th 1961 to Caroline (Peterson)(Ricketts) Pratt and Milton Ricketts.



Married December 3, 1978 to James Lee Bolinger in Elko, Nevada.



She was preceded in death by siblings Denise (Ricketts) (Jones) sister and John Emory Ricketts brother also half-sibling James (Jimmy) Ricketts.



Diana is survived by her Mother Carolyn Pratt, Husband James (Jim) Bolinger along with Sons Matthew Bolinger Sr, Adam Bolinger and Brady Bolinger. Also survived by brother William (Billy) Ricketts and sister Lu Ann (Ricketts) Jones. Grandchildren Tyler (Bubba) Earnest, Matthew Bolinger Jr (sons of Matthew Bolinger and Amanda Earnest). Grandchildren Remington Bolinger and Abigail Bolinger (children of Brady Bolinger and Raven Schavey).

