Diana Bowman
1963 - 2020
BORN
June 4, 1963
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
LDS
Roy High School
Weber College
Diana Bowman's passing at the age of 57 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Myers Mortuary in Roy, UT .

Published by Myers Mortuary on Dec. 3, 2020.
I had the privilege to work with this amazing woman. She was kind, supportive, intelligent, helpful, and caring. I am sorry for you loss
Jamie Robinson
December 2, 2020