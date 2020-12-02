On Wednesday, November 25 2020 Diana M Favila loving wife , mother, and grandmother passed away at the age 61. Diana was born June 10, 1959 in Ogden, Ut to Faustino Trujilo and Juliana Luna. She was the youngest out of four children. She went to Layton High school. After high school she went to work for Smith Optics, where she worked for 30 years. On June 18,1977 she married the love of her life, Manuel Favila Jr. Together they had and raised four daughters Shantel Favila, Charlene Favila, Cecilia Favila, and Athena Favila. Diana was a wonderful cook, she loved trying new recipes. She had a love for music and was an amazing dancer. She had an incredible sense of humor and could joke with anyone and everyone. Her laughter was infectious. Diana was a loving and devoted wife. Her and Manuel were each other's best friend. They shared smiles and laughter with each other with an ease that comes from years of being together. To see them together was to be in the presence of true honest one of a kind love that was and still lives on. Diana was a proud mother and grandmother. She loved her children dearly and spoke highly of each one. She was proud to be their mom. She was also an amazing grandmother to her thirteen grandchildren. She loved and spoiled them with all her heart. She instilled in her family the importance of staying together and keeping faith. She is survived by her husband Manuel Favila, her daughters and grandchildren, her brother Mace Palomin, and her sister Maria Luna Flores. Diana is preceded in death by her mother Juliana Luna, her father Faustino Trujilo, and her older brother Gilbert Luna



. A viewing will be held Thursday evening December 3rd, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th Street, Ogden, UT 84401. A funeral mass will be held Friday December 4th, 2020 at 10am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 514 24th Street, Ogden, UT 84401. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to help cover funeral cost. Donations can be sent via Venmo at @Charlene-Favila, cash app at $CFavila1, or in person at the viewing.

Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.