Diana Melendy
1936 - 2020
BORN
January 26, 1936
DIED
November 26, 2020
Diana Melendy's passing at the age of 84 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Driscoll Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Haverhill, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Driscoll Funeral Home & Cremation Service website.

Published by Driscoll Funeral Home & Cremation Service on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Driscoll Funeral Home & Cremation Service
309 So. Main Street, Haverhill, Massachusetts 01835
Funeral services provided by:
Driscoll Funeral Home & Cremation Service
