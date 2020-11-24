Diana Ollis's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain in Kings Mountain, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Diana in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain website.
Published by Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain on Nov. 24, 2020.
