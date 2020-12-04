Menu
Diana Robertson
1948 - 2020
BORN
March 8, 1948
DIED
December 2, 2020
Diana Robertson's passing at the age of 72 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford, OH .

Published by Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Germany Cemetery
4109 Germany Road, Beaver, Ohio 45613
Funeral services provided by:
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
