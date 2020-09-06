Bountiful, Utah -Diane Atwood left this earth on September 3, 2020.
Diane was born on January 22, 1948 to Bud and Loa Thomas in Los Angeles, California. She was raised an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints. Diane was a lifeguard in Huntington Beach, California, and became a renowned hair stylist doing hair for such people as Barbara Streisand, Paul Mitchell, and worked at the John Peters Salon on Rodeo Drive in California. She was married in the Los Angeles Temple on November 3, 1967 to Earl Roy Atwood. Earl and Diane had six children together; Bryce, Brenda, Jeremy, Ryan, Shaun, and Dustin. They have 24 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She taught all her boys how to fish and cook for themselves. She loved to sit by the stream or lake and fish while reading her books. She loved quilting and sewing for herself and others. Diane was one of the most giving and loving people with a heart of gold. We all love her and will miss her. Until we meet again.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful. Funeral services will then be held at the same location which will start at 2:00 p.m.
.
