Diane Batchelor
1946 - 2020
BORN
November 8, 1946
DIED
November 8, 2020
Diane Batchelor's passing at the age of 74 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hart's Mortuary and Crematory in Macon, GA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Greenwood Baptist Church
3400 Gray Highway, Gray, Georgia 31032
Nov
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Greenwood Baptist Church
3400 Gray Highway, Gray, Georgia 31032
Nov
11
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Henderson Stripling Cemetery
Off Henderson Road, Macon, Georgia 31217
Funeral services provided by:
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
