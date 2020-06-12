Diane Davis Bennett, 81, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother left this world peacefully in her home on June 12, 2020.She was born on June 20, 1938 in Ogden, Utah to Melvin and Dorothy Williams Davis. She grew up in Layton and Syracuse and graduated from Davis High School.Diane married George Floyd Bennett on July 19, 1957 and they had five children. Sandra B. Long (Kevin), Julie B. Littlewood, Reese F. Bennett (Maria), Ryan G. Bennett, and Diana Bennett.Diane loved working with her hands, creating beautiful and fun crafts, adorable costumes for her grandchildren and sewing clothing and other items for special occasions. She had a green thumb and spent much of her time gardening and working in a greenhouse. Diane served as a primary teacher, Cub Scout and Webelos leader, and worked as a homemaker.She is survived by her brothers Brent Davis (Judy), Blair Davis (Shelly), Reed Davis (Kerry); her sisters, Nancy Draper (Gary), Sheila Cook (Gary), Valerie Davis, Maureen Gardner (Lynn); five children, 24 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.Diane was preceded in death by her husband George F. Bennett; parents Melvin and Dorothy Davis, her brother Garth Davis (Arlene), her granddaughter Alyssa Littlewood.Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Syracuse City Cemetery, 1250 S. 1000 W., Syracuse, Utah. Friends may visit with family Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.Her family wishes to thank Huntsman Cancer Hospital, SOS Clinic, Symbii Hospice, her nurse Cecily and Dr, Gupta and her staff.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 14, 2020.