Diane Andersen Campbell



October 16, 1940 ~ October 29, 2020







Washington Terrace – Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and wife, Diane Rogers Andersen Campbell, 80, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Ogden Regional Medical Center due to complications from a medical procedure.



She was born October 16, 1940 in Ogden Utah, a daughter of Harold Archie and Ruth Mae Hipwell Rogers. She grew up in Plain City, Utah and graduated from Weber High School. On January 24, 1958 Diane married her eternal companion Vernon Andersen in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple. They were married for 40 years until his death in 1998.



Together with her husband Vernon, they owned and operated a dairy farm in Harrisville, Utah and Oxford, Idaho. She retired in 1999 from the Internal Revenue Service.



She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings throughout her life.



She married her dear friend Glen Robert Campbell on February 12, 2003. They were able to travel and enjoy many trips with their family and friends.



Diane's hobbies included bowling, traveling, and spending time with her family. She was dedicated, loving and fiercely committed to her family. She enjoyed spending time with all her grandchildren and being an active part of their lives. She never missed an opportunity to celebrate with her loved ones and supported them in all their activities. She will be greatly missed by many.



Diane is survived by her husband Glen, Washington Terrace; her son Blake Andersen (Susan), North Salt Lake; daughter Melanie Rowley, North Ogden; daughter Stacie Schoonmaker (Michael), Kansas; step-daughter, Elaine Shortt, Arizona; step-daughter, Ramona Smith, Ogden; step-son Blaine Campbell (Debbie), South Ogden; step-son Allen Campbell (Lorene), California; 9 grandchildren 13 step-grandchildren 3 great-grandchildren and 20 step-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters, Elaine Clifton (Bob), Sheila Jaques (Steve) and brothers, Mike Rogers (Chris), Dennis Rogers (Sharilyn), Craig Rogers (Barbara), Brent Rogers (Denise). She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon, sister Beverly Simmons (Clark), step-son Randy Campbell, and step-son-in-law Ray Smith.



Friends may visit with family on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd, from 6-8 pm. The family requests honoring social distancing and mask wearing. A graveside funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 2 pm at the Plain City Cemetery.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.