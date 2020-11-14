Diane Dellinger's passing at the age of 60 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services in Cherryville, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Diane in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services website.
Published by Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services on Nov. 14, 2020.
