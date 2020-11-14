Menu
Diane Dellinger
1960 - 2020
BORN
April 14, 1960
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
wounded warrior project
Diane Dellinger's passing at the age of 60 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services in Cherryville, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Carpenter Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
1100 East Main Street | P.O. Box 607, Cherryville, North Carolina 28021
Nov
14
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Carpenter Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
1100 East Main Street | P.O. Box 607, Cherryville, North Carolina 28021
