Of North Braddock, age 60, passed away with her family at her side, on Monday, August 3, 2020.
Beloved mother of Christopher (Crystal) Ruffner, Catherine Wilson, and Shawna Ruffner.
Loving grandmother of Kendall Ruffner, Joshua Wilson, and Caitlin Wilson.
Cherished step-daughter of John Docherty.
Adored sister of Marianne (James) Lee, Jack Ruffner, Sherry Ruffner, Mark Ruffner, Deborah Ruffner, James Docherty, and William Docherty.
Preceded in death by her parents; John Ruffner and Joyce (Peters) (Ruffner) Docherty; her sister, Kimberly Tykarski; her niece, Joyce Ruffner; and her nephew, Jason Ruffner.
Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Diane was a passionate soul, who dedicated her life to caring for others. She worked as a nurses aide and a unit clerk for Kane Regional Nursing Home in McKeesport for many years before retiring. Most of all, Diane loved spending time and caring for her own family.
There will be no visitation or service.
Arrangements by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; (412) 824-8800.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pgh., PA 15205.
Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.