Diane Donald
1958 - 2020
BORN
June 2, 1958
DIED
November 24, 2020
Diane Donald's passing at the age of 62 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home in Rosedale, MD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home website.

Published by Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
2:30p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Cvach/Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue, Rosedale, Maryland 21237
