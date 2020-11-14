Menu
Diane Duhon
1936 - 2020
BORN
January 3, 1936
DIED
November 12, 2020
Diane Duhon's passing at the age of 84 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA .

Published by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. George Catholic Church
7808 Saint George Dr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70809
Funeral services provided by:
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
