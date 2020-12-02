Diane Elliott's passing at the age of 77 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cox-Rowley Funeral Home in Amarillo, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Diane in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cox-Rowley Funeral Home website.
Published by Cox-Rowley Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.