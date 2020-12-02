Menu
Diane Elliott
1943 - 2020
BORN
April 28, 1943
DIED
November 25, 2020
Diane Elliott's passing at the age of 77 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cox-Rowley Funeral Home in Amarillo, TX .

Published by Cox-Rowley Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
4180 Canyon Dr, Amarillo, TX 79109
Funeral services provided by:
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
