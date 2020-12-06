Menu
Diane Fleming
1950 - 2020
BORN
December 17, 1950
DIED
October 24, 2020
Diane Fleming's passing at the age of 69 on Saturday, October 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun in Calhoun, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun website.

Published by Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home
705 Old Red Bud Road, Calhoun, Georgia 30701
Oct
30
Funeral service
3:00p.m. - 4:00a.m.
Higher Praise Church of God
Highway 225, Chatsworth, Georgia 30705
Oct
30
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Higher Praise Church of God
Highway 225, Chatsworth, Georgia 30705
Funeral services provided by:
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun
