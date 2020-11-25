Diane Hinton's passing at the age of 68 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by McLeighton Funeral Service - Reynolds in Reynolds, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Diane in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McLeighton Funeral Service - Reynolds website.
Published by McLeighton Funeral Service - Reynolds on Nov. 25, 2020.
