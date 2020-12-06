Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Diane Johnson
1950 - 2020
BORN
October 24, 1950
DIED
December 4, 2020
Diane Johnson's passing at the age of 70 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Diane in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Golden Gate Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Golden Gate Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME
4155 S. R.L. THORNTON FRWY, DALLAS, Texas 75224
Funeral services provided by:
Golden Gate Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.