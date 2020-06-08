(Janice) Diane Harrop Ludwig passed away Monday June 8, 2020. Diane was born in Ogden, Utah on January 25, 1951 to Richard & Mildred Harrop. She was raised in North Ogden graduating from Weber High School in 1969.On April 6, 1979 Diane married Jon Ludwig in North Ogden. They moved to Syracuse in 1982 where they raised their two daughters. Diane is survived by those two daughters, Jennifer (Rob) Burningham and Amanda (Warde) Naegle along with her one special grandchild, Caylee Burningham. She is also survived by her brothers Gary (Nancy) and John (Sharon) Harrop and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ronald, very special aunt Elma and sister-in-law Linda. Diane was an avid reader and loved doing crafts. She was very talented at needlework and knitted many beautiful things over the years. As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints she enjoyed her calling of many years as ward librarian. Diane's expressed wishes were that she didn't want either a viewing or a funeral. In keeping with her request, the family will have a visitation to meet family and friends on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 6-8:00 PM at the Aarons Mortuary in Clearfield, 1050 S State. Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, June 12, 2020 at the North Ogden Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 E 2850 North. (Actual grave location approximately 2900 N and 575 E.) Bishop Bill Russell will preside.The family would like to thank all who have helped Diane throughout her 20 month battle with nonHodgkins lymphoma. First, to her Silver Lakes ward family who ministered to her and helped her feel loved, especially Chris and Michelle. Second, to her doctors Stephen Foote, Robert Harris and Harold Johnson and their staffs. Next, to all of the doctors and nurses with the bone marrow transplant unit at LDS Hospital and 8-East. To the gals of the Layton IHC infusion unit especially, LaRae, Mila and Esmerelda. And finally to the staff from Atlas Home Healthcare, Alyssa, Brandon, but especially and most of all her home health nurse/guardian angel Korie. Each and every one of you mentioned touched our lives in a positive way and we can never thank you enough for your caring and thoughtfulness. Bless each and every one of you.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 10, 2020.