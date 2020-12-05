Menu
Diane Nienal
1942 - 2020
BORN
September 7, 1942
DIED
November 21, 2020
Diane Nienal's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by GOLUBSKI DELIBERATO FUNERAL HOME - Garfield Hts in Garfield Hts, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the GOLUBSKI DELIBERATO FUNERAL HOME - Garfield Hts website.

Published by GOLUBSKI DELIBERATO FUNERAL HOME - Garfield Hts on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Guadalaupe
9080 Shepard Rd., Macedonia, Ohio 44056
Funeral services provided by:
GOLUBSKI DELIBERATO FUNERAL HOME - Garfield Hts
