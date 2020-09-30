Diane Purcell
Diane Purcell completed her Earthly mission on September 26, 2020. Born April 30, 1951 in Lafayette, IN to Albert Earnest and Mary (Talbot) Purcell, Diane was the eldest of two children and grew up in California, Texas, and Raleigh, North Carolina where she graduated from Needham B. Broughton High School in 1969. She went on to complete a master's degree in Dairy Science from the Utah State University. She spent much of her professional life working as a computer specialist for Agricultural Research Service in Lincoln, Nebraska and eventually retired to Layton, Utah.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother and sister-in-law Kitty Jarvis Purcell. She is survived by her brother Scott (Susan) Purcell, and by her nieces and nephews Kevin Purcell, Karen (Brian) Kellersberger, Joannie (Brady) Kelley, Tony (Abby) Purcell and Ramon Purcell and her great nephews and nieces Lincoln, Ryan, Katelyn, Hadley, Jake, Jenica, Spencer, Cody, Scarlett, and her cat Lilly.
Diane had a strong love and was an advocate for animals. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Humane Society at www.humanesociety.org/memorial
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah.