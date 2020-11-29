Diann Urban's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hartman Funeral Home Inc in New Ringgold, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Diann in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hartman Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Hartman Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.