Diann Urban
1942 - 2020
BORN
November 19, 1942
DIED
November 24, 2020
Diann Urban's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hartman Funeral Home Inc in New Ringgold, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Hartman Funeral Home, Inc.
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold, Pennsylvania 17960
Nov
28
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold, PA 17960
Nov
28
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Hartman Funeral Home, Inc.
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold, Pennsylvania 17960
