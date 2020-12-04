Menu
Dianna Goodling
1963 - 2020
BORN
December 21, 1963
DIED
November 27, 2020
Dianna Goodling's passing at the age of 56 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by William E. Little Funeral Homes in Manchester, PA .

Published by William E. Little Funeral Homes on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
My thoughts and prayers to Randy and the family. Dianna’s smile is now lighting up heaven!
Lindsey Keefer
Acquaintance
December 2, 2020
Dee Dee was a wonderful person who I knew since she was a toddler. She and my sister grow up together and did some crazy things together. I will miss her smile and the light in her eyes when we seen each other. Will miss you RIP Sweetie
Diane Henry
Friend
December 1, 2020
Dianna you will always be my very best friend. I love you and miss you very much. I will go on living for the both us. You will forever be in my heart and mind. My heart feels like it is breaking in two. I guess after 55 years of friendship that is why. Tell my mom I love her and miss her too. I will love you forever friend. To her family my thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Juanita Beckman
Friend
December 1, 2020
Aunt Dee Dee, our family is saddened by the news and hope you are at peace. We all love you and will forever hold great memories ! Love, Paula, Brandi, Chris, and the girls
December 1, 2020
Dee will be missed by so many. She was very kind and had a big heart. I am in shock. My thoughts are with Randy, Alexander, Justin, and Autumn, and the rest of her family.
RIP Dee. You are no longer in pain. Be free and fly high.
Missy Duerr
Friend
November 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Carol Kunkel
Friend
November 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful women We will love you and miss you always.
Kevin Gross
Family
November 30, 2020
Aunt Dee, words were so lost when I got the call. You are such an amazing woman and mother. You were there for me when I was a teenager. You are a wonderful aunt to me. XO We would text endlessly XO about any and everything. I will miss you dearly. And will not rest until you are at peace XO. God has gained a true loving and caring angel XO I love you
Samantha Ridgeway
Family
November 29, 2020