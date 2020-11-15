Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dianne Bell
1943 - 2020
BORN
December 16, 1943
DIED
November 13, 2020
Dianne Bell's passing at the age of 76 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jefferson Memorial Trussville in Birmingham, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dianne in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jefferson Memorial Trussville website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jefferson Memorial Trussville on Nov. 15, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Jefferson Memorial Gardens East
, Trussville, Alabama
Funeral services provided by:
Jefferson Memorial Trussville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Dianne I will miss all the conversations we had beginning with your time at Regency, then Town Village and then Greenbrier. I will miss not being able to share with you about our favorite movies. I enjoyed your creativity and your positive attitude. Be at Peace, Be with God...and do pray for us. Sister Margaret Liang, O.S.B. Cullman, AL
Sister Margaret M. Liang
Friend
November 15, 2020