Dianne Forquer
1943 - 2020
BORN
May 15, 1943
DIED
November 21, 2020
Dianne Forquer's passing at the age of 77 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home in Mc Kees Rocks, PA .

Published by Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Anthony M. Musmanno Funeral Home
941 McCoy Road, Kennedy Township, Pennsylvania 15136
Nov
24
Funeral service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Anthony M. Musmanno Funeral Home
941 McCoy Road, Kennedy Township, Pennsylvania 15136
Nov
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Malachy Catholic Church
343 Forest Grove Road, Coraopolis, Pennsylvania 15108
Funeral services provided by:
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home
