Dianne Larkin
1942 - 2020
BORN
October 7, 1942
DIED
October 30, 2020
Dianne Larkin's passing at the age of 78 on Friday, October 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by McCully Polyniak Funeral Home in Pasadena, MD .

Published by McCully Polyniak Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
McCully - Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, Maryland 21122
Nov
21
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
McCully - Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, Maryland 21122
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
