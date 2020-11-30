Menu
Dianne Reeves
1946 - 2020
BORN
December 23, 1946
DIED
November 20, 2020
Dianne Reeves's passing at the age of 73 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home in Woodstock, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dianne in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home website.

Published by Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue, Woodstock, IL 60098
Nov
28
Service
12:00p.m.
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue, Woodstock, IL 60098
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sandy sweet
Friend
November 25, 2020
Diane and I went to high school together and later in life both dispatched for the Sheriffs department. We kept in contact through facebook Diane was a wonderful person with a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh . You will be so missed.Rest in Peace Diane.

Sandy and Lenny Hay
Lafayette Tennessee
Sandy Hay
Friend
November 25, 2020