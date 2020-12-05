Menu
Dina Mastrangelo
1927 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1927
DIED
October 11, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Dina Mastrangelo's passing at the age of 93 on Sunday, October 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by DeAngelo Funeral Home in Washington, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the DeAngelo Funeral Home website.

Published by DeAngelo Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Mario L. DeAngelo Funeral Home
194 E College Street, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania 15317
Oct
17
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Mario L. DeAngelo Funeral Home
194 E College Street, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania 15317
Oct
17
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30p.m.
St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church
317 West. Pike Street, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania 15317
DeAngelo Funeral Home
