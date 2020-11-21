Menu
Dionisio Virella
1952 - 2020
BORN
April 9, 1952
DIED
November 16, 2020
Dionisio Virella's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frank J. Barone Funeral Home in Brooklyn, NY .

Published by Frank J. Barone Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Funeral service
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Frank J Barone Funeral Home
4502 Avenue D, Brooklyn, New York 11203
Funeral services provided by:
Frank J. Barone Funeral Home
