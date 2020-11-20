Menu
Dionne Brand
1968 - 2020
BORN
January 31, 1968
DIED
November 14, 2020
Dionne Brand's passing at the age of 52 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by People's Funeral & Cremation Service in High Point, NC .

Published by People's Funeral & Cremation Service on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Peoples Funeral Service
1404 English Road, High Point, North Carolina 27262
Funeral services provided by:
People's Funeral & Cremation Service
