Ditor Musaka
1954 - 2020
BORN
July 25, 1954
DIED
December 4, 2020
Ditor Musaka's passing at the age of 66 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lee-Ellena Funeral Home in Macomb Township, MI .

Published by Lee-Ellena Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
46530 Romeo Plank Rd, Macomb, Michigan 48044
Dec
9
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
46530 Romeo Plank Rd, Macomb, Michigan 48044
Dec
10
Burial
11:00a.m.
Knollwood Cemetery
1299 Ridge Rd N, Canton, Michigan 48187
Funeral services provided by:
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
