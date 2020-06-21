Dixie Page Bermejo



On Friday June 18, 2020, Our Queen passed peacefully in her dreams surrounded by her family.



Dixie Page Bermejo, 68, was born on June 21, 1951 in Ogden, Utah.



She married Antonio Bermejo on March 23, 1976. Together they had two daughters.



She was Feisty, Funny, Sassy, Beautiful and Strong. A fighter to the very end.



She loved being with her family and celebrating anything and everything.



She was open minded and welcoming of everyone regardless of who they were or where they came from



She lived life her way, on her terms, extravagantly and excessively.



She was outspoken and blunt, and Everyone knew where they stood with her.



Dixie was renowned for not holding back her opinion and had a knack for telling it like it is.



She always told you the truth even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear. She didn't sugar coat.



With that said, she was Genuine, Unique, One of a kind women, a Lioness yet a pussy cat at heart.



There will Never be anyone like her again.



She was proceeded in death by her Father; Lynn Russell Page and Mother; Mabel Lena Page.



Survived by her husband; Antonio Bermejo, Daughters; Antonia (Pedro) Galicia, Veronica (Rodolfo) Gaytan and Grandchildren; Destina, Gianni, Miguel, Noah, Khloe and Gavin.



Viewing with Rosary will be held on Wednesday June 24th from 6-8 pm at Myers Mortuary Ogden, Utah



Mass of Christian burial will be held on June 25th at 11 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church Ogden, Utah.



We Love you Mamá and a piece of our heart is missing but we know this is not goodbye.



Until we meet again.



Your family

