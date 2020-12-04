Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dixie Douthitt
1946 - 2020
BORN
September 15, 1946
DIED
December 1, 2020
Dixie Douthitt's passing at the age of 74 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baker Funeral Home in Baker, LA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dixie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Baker Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Baker Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA 70714
Dec
4
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA 70714
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
As a young child I remember her smiles and laughter! She was a sweet and caring aunt that any child would of loved to be around! I haven’t seen her for years but thought of her often. She will definitely be missed. I will see you again in Heaven! ❤
Joy Wiggle
Family
December 4, 2020
Family,

We are sending our deepest condolences. Mrs. Dixie was a very special lady. She had such a big heart. Her mission in life was to minister to small children.

Darryl and Jerry Mack
Friend
December 3, 2020